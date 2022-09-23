4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $500,000

A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Amazing home with all the upgrades in a nice subdivision of newer homes in Cascade School District. Great Room floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, granite counters, and plenty of cabinets with largepantry. Gas fireplace in Great Room. Master suite has a walk-in closet and bath with double sinks. Inside laundry. Forced air gas heat with AC. Backyard fully fenced with covered patio and low maintenance yard. Wired for electric vehicle charger. Smart Thermostat, exterior Blink cameras.