4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $440,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. All the comforts of YOUR home... Living and family room spaces or convert to dining area, kitchen with quartz counter tops, gas fireplace in the living room. This home is in great condition and ready for your arrival. Located on a corner lot in one of Aumsville's newest neighborhoods. Enjoy the expansive back yard with large patio for summer enjoyment. Room for BBQ, badmitton or croquet. Plant that garden you have been wanting.... it has the space. Not another home like it available so look right away!