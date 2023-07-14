Stunning custom-built modern farmhouse with large shop just outside city limits in North Albany! Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and spacious island. Cozy office, bonus room for entertaining. Ample storage & craftsmen finishes throughout. Master suite with dual walk-in closets & quartz shower. 3-car garage, 36’x40’ shop with wood stove. 2 private acres for wildlife viewing. Incredible gem that balances country living with modern comfort.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's why it was called that and how it works.
The city is warning people to stay out of the water.
“Generally speaking, it is a very adorable brick building that has a historic character.” It's also toast.
The new president has a very familiar-sounding name. Here's what has to take place before the Lebanon Downtown Association can access $30,000 …
Former Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler hasn’t stayed in any one place for too long since being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the…