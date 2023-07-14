Stunning custom-built modern farmhouse with large shop just outside city limits in North Albany! Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and spacious island. Cozy office, bonus room for entertaining. Ample storage & craftsmen finishes throughout. Master suite with dual walk-in closets & quartz shower. 3-car garage, 36’x40’ shop with wood stove. 2 private acres for wildlife viewing. Incredible gem that balances country living with modern comfort.