This custom newer custom 4BD home sits on half-acre lot w/ all the attention to detail & quality craftsmanship throughout from hand-scraped laminate flooring up to the pine wood tongue & groove panel ceilings. There is an additional Bonus room above the 3 car garage, RV pad, covered patio, AC, landscaped front & backyards w/ UGS, fenced, inside/outside gas fireplace, SS appliances, granite countertops & much more! Bring your ideas to build a shop! Close proximity to Millersburg Park & access to I5 Freeway.