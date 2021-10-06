Gorgeous, unique, one of a kind home with awesome view! Private lot at the end of Arlington. Enjoy wildlife from the deck of this fully fenced and gated oasis. This lovely home has been lovingly and painstakingly updated and upgraded. Solar panels (fully paid for), Roof, Siding, Windows, Gutters, Furnace, Ductless HVAC's, Flooring, Counters, Fixtures, Granite, Sun Shades, Awnings on South side and New Driveway drain 2020. Entry Atrium has drip irrigation system. Possible dual living with separate entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $799,900
