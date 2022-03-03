4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $784,777

Create your farm-to-table lifestyle, w/in walking distance to the groceries store, restaurants, parks, & golf courses. Hard to beat a 4bd/3ba house with a fully loaded garden space on a half-ac in this location. Fully updated while still maintaining loads of character - new paint inside & out, refinished hardwood, new bathroom as of 2021, shop wired for 220 with loft, & much more. Parking Galore. Note: Seller is a licensed broker in the State of Oregon. See YouTube link for the full story! Don't wait!