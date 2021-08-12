4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $784,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Custom Comfort Home in the coveted West Park. The grand entrance opens to an elegant staircase to the second level as well as the great room. Crown mold throughout. The gas fireplace is surrounded by many windows. Master on the first with a spacious walk in w/laundry. The kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful custom cabinets and ss appliances. The back patio is covered and is perfect for entertaining. Wired for a hot tub. The garage is extra deep with a 4th stall for a work area. Rv with 50amp.