Double lot potential! See YouTube link for the full story! Create your farm-to-table lifestyle, w/in walking distance to the groceries store, restaurants, parks, & golf courses. Remodeled 4bd/3ba house w/ a fully loaded garden space and orchard. Updated plumbing and electrical, new paint inside & out, refinished hardwood, new bathroom as of 2021, shop wired for 220 on separate meter w/ loft, & much more. Lots of character. Parking Galore. Note: Seller is a licensed broker in the State of Oregon.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $733,777
