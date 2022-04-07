 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $724,777

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $724,777

Double lot potential! See YouTube link for the full story! Create your farm-to-table lifestyle, w/in walking distance to the groceries store, restaurants, parks, & golf courses. Remodeled 4bd/3ba house w/ a fully loaded garden space and orchard. Updated plumbing and electrical, new paint inside & out, refinished hardwood, new bathroom as of 2021, shop wired for 220 on separate meter w/ loft, & much more. Lots of character. Parking Galore. Note: Seller is a licensed broker in the State of Oregon.

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News