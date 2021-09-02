Rare find in Regency Park! .51 Acre, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, loft den, hobby room & cat walk! Kitchen w/island, SS appl & pantry. Mstr w/vaults, WI closet, built-ins, soaking tub, tile shwr w/dual heads, heated floors, dual sinks. Family rm w/gas FP. Living rm w/wood FP. Laundry w/sink & cabinets. Vaulted clngs, energy eff gas FA furn & water heater, CAC, ceiling fan, skylight, cedar channel siding. 20x25 shop w/concrete slab, 220 power & hobby rm. Beautifully landscaped w/large paver patios, fruit trees.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $699,000
