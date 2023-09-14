Home Built in 2021, original Owner! Manicured back yard with in ground "above ground" pool, covered patio, and massive lawn. Room for RV/Trailer or boat with room to spare on the side of the house. Inside you will find gorgeous open kitchen with giant walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan to dining room and family room. Downstairs also sports an office, half bath, and access to spacious 3+ car garage. Upstairs you will find large Master Suite, Bonus room & 2 additional bedrooms