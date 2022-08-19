4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $674,500

Extensive upgrades and custom touches make this home better than new: quartz countertops, cedar soffits, dual zone climate control system with smart thermostats in both zones, and cedar fencing and gate. Kitchen with island and custom soft close cupboards that go to ceiling. Gorgeous master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, soaking tub, shower and large walk-in closet with built ins. Private backyard with a fire pit, pool, underground sprinklers and RV parking all back up to greenspace. Must see!