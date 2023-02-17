Remarkable home in desirable Millersburg on premium lot! Built in 2019, this 2600sf 4bd 2.5ba features vaulted primary ensuite, WIC, soaking tub + double sinks. Heat pump/AC, gas fireplace in living room. Tons of storage throughout. 3 car garage surrounded by reinforced concrete slabs, RV pad w/ 50amp, 240V hardwired for hot tub. UG sprinklers front and back. Lot backs up to deeded wetlands for added privacy and tranquility. Close and easy access to I5, shopping, and more!
