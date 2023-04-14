Millersburg home on premium lot! Completed in 2020, this 2600sf 4bd 2.5ba features upstairs vaulted primary ensuite, WIC, soaking tub + double sinks. Heat pump/AC, gas fireplace in living room. Tons of storage throughout. 3 car garage surrounded by reinforced concrete slabs, RV pad w/ 50amp, 240V hardwired for hot tub. UG sprinklers front and back. Deeded wetlands behind for added privacy and tranquility. Poss. 2.37% VA assumable w/ large down and seller entitlement restored.