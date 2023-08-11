Nestled in a serene established neighborhood, this charming 2017 built home offers the perfect blend of comfort & style. From the moment you step inside, you'll be captivated by the warmth & elegance it exudes. Features to boast: 3rd car garage, gravel area on side of home to park RV or trailer, white painted cabinetry, kitchen quartz counters, SS appliances, Bonus Room, Central AC, raised garden beds & so much more sitting on just under a quarter acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Easy access to I-5 freeway.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $637,000
