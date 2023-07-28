Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Immaculate single-level home on private .25 acre lot. This 2019, 4 bd, 2 bth home has a spacious open floorplan- ideal for large group entertainment! Updated fixtures T/O, SS appliances, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, LVP flooring, 4 seat kitchen island. Master Bd boasts vaulted ceilings him/hers sink, soaker tub and ample walk-in closet space. Shed for storage, covered patio and spacious yard backed right up to your own view of nature. Short walk to millersburg park, easy access to i5. Must see!