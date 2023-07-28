Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Immaculate single-level home on private .25 acre lot. This 2019, 4 bd, 2 bth home has a spacious open floorplan- ideal for large group entertainment! Updated fixtures T/O, SS appliances, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, LVP flooring, 4 seat kitchen island. Master Bd boasts vaulted ceilings him/hers sink, soaker tub and ample walk-in closet space. Shed for storage, covered patio and spacious yard backed right up to your own view of nature. Short walk to millersburg park, easy access to i5. Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $634,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner originally studied social work at Portland State University. At the time, cheesecakes were just a side hustle. Now she owns two dess…
A teen from Idaho is dead.
An Albany church may soon be Linn County-owned property after Linn County commissioners approved the purchase this week.
The school district investigator's couldn't figure it out, even though a former board member acknowledged knowing. Here's why it doesn't matter.
In 2019, one of the partners learned something that didn't quite add up: They owed “a bunch of tax debt.” Here's what happened, how the case e…