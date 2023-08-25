Nestled in a serene established neighborhood, this charming 2017 built home offers the perfect blend of comfort & style. From the moment you step inside, you'll be captivated by the warmth & elegance it exudes. Features to boast: 3rd car garage, gravel area on side of home to park RV or trailer, white painted cabinetry, kitchen quartz counters, SS appliances, Bonus Room, Central AC, raised garden beds & so much more sitting on just under a quarter acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Easy access to I-5 freeway.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $632,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dead are both drivers.
A former operations director notified the district this summer of his intent to sue GAPS. These are his allegations.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded by boat.
The defendant told police his son had been “mouthing off” in front of younger children, so they stepped outside for a “fatherly conversation.”
An arrest was made.