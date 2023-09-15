Nestled in a serene established neighborhood, this charming 2017 built home offers the perfect blend of comfort & style. From the moment you step inside, you'll be captivated by the warmth & elegance it exudes. Features to boast: 3rd car garage, area room for boat and/or trailer, white painted cabinetry, kitchen quartz counters, SS appliances, Bonus Room, Central AC, fully fenced backyard w/ raised garden beds & so much more sitting on a quarter acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Easy access to I-5 freeway.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $620,000
