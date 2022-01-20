4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $615,000

A must see north Albany home in a private gated community! Enjoy single level living with the main bedroom on the 1st level, vaulted living room w/gas fireplace, home office, abundant storage, and high quality finishes. New roof in 2018 and a kitchen remodel with granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooktop w/downdraft, and a Blanco granite sink. Relax outside on your covered deck with TV, cedar soffit, gas fireplace, and curtains to enclose for privacy.