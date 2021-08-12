 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $599,900

Come make this wonderful 2544 square foot home on 1.48 acres with a shop your next home. 13 fruit trees, a huge garden plot, asphalt driveway, and a lots of room for RVs and trailers make this the perfect place to come home to. Check out the stunning master bathroom, upstairs family room, two water heaters, a hot water spigot for washing cars, updates throughout! Huge pantry, large attached garage, covered patio, covered boat / RV storage and close to town! This one won't last long!!!

