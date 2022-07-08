 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $595,000

Stunning two-story home on .45 acre corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy all the amenities this home has to offer including a secluded fully fenced backyard facing territorial views with no neighbors behind. This home has an inviting open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a den/office space. Large kitchen and living room with fireplace. The driveway offers plenty of parking for additional vehicles or RV/Boat. Don't miss out on this one!

