4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning home with backyard Oasis!This 4 bed 2.5 bath with bonus rm offers open floor plan, slab granite countertops and new Luxury Vinyl Flooring.Separate living/family rooms,formal dining room.Large master bedroom with dual vanities,silver tub and WIC.3 car garage and an entertainers dream backyard.Backyard includes covered patio attached to wrap around deck hugging fence line with outdoor BBQ bar, sitting area, landscaping block planers,fire pit,wired for outdoor lighting and 60' RV Pad with plug in.