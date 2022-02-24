 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $574,900

Built in 2019 w/ many upgrades and ready for it's new owner! Seclsuion in a cul-de-sac w/ no neighbors close behind! Many upgrades throughout this home that you have to see! 2 master suites, 4 bedrooms total, w/ a great open floor plan and tall ceilings. Kitchen features ample cabinets, unique granite counters and more! Professionally landscaped outside by Pride-Hardscape w/ trex decking. Storage shed for extra room on top of 3 car garage and room for RV! Call today to make your appt to view!

