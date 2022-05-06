4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $569,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fall in love with this 4 bedroom home! Welcoming entry way with office or 4th bedroom to the right. Enter into a spacious open floor plan with dream kitchen, formal dining, pantry, & center island. Breakfast nook & sliding door to covered patio area with coveted 10,000 sq ft lot that includes RV or boat parking on side of home. Grand primary suite with shower, soaker tub, dual vanity & walk in closet. Space for everyone in this hard to find single level perfect for commuters or work from home situation.