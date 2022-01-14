 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $565,000

This wonderful single level home is the one you've been waiting for! Featuring stainless steel appliances, cozy gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counters in kitchen with a spacious island & open concept floor plan. Primary features walk-in closet & en-suite with tub, shower & dual vanities. Extended covered back patio plumbed for gas, 3 car garage, fully fenced & landscaped front & backyard w/underground sprinklers & play area. This home is perfect for indoor & outdoor entertaining year round!

