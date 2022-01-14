This wonderful single level home is the one you've been waiting for! Featuring stainless steel appliances, cozy gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counters in kitchen with a spacious island & open concept floor plan. Primary features walk-in closet & en-suite with tub, shower & dual vanities. Extended covered back patio plumbed for gas, 3 car garage, fully fenced & landscaped front & backyard w/underground sprinklers & play area. This home is perfect for indoor & outdoor entertaining year round!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
COVID-19 is to blame. Here's how many students and staff members are impacted by the disease.
The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
He also has to forfeit 25 properties in Oregon and California and more than $16 million in Tesla stock. Here's how much time he'll serve.
The victim is said to have been younger than 12 years old at the time of the crimes.
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
The crimes are alleged to have happened in Harrisburg.
Linn County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in a report from the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Jan. 13, raising that county’s…
Benton County man among state's new COVID-19-related deaths