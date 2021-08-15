4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $560,000

Custom home in a beautiful established pocket of North Albany. This newer home has a nice open feel with hardwood floors in the living spaces. Large bedrooms and a huge vaulted great room! Master has deck access, a large bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Possibilities of dual living with a separate living space, bedroom on the main level. Lovely deck and patio! Garden! Abuts a privately owned park area, so no neighbors in the backyard!