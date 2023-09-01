Welcome to your dream home! This very well cared for home sits on a generous corner lot, offering ample space and privacy.The expansive shop is perfect for hobbies or a home-based business with a 100 amp panel and roll door. Enjoy a gated garden area for tranquility and greenery. Nestled in a prime location, close to schools, parks, and shopping, this property is a haven for a growing family. Embrace comfort, convenience, and a bright future in this move-in-ready gem!