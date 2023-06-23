Hard to find single level 4bedroom 2bath house located in desirable Millersburg subdivision. Paved RV parking. Home is located on a large lot shared with a year round pond home to ample wildlife. Beautiful laminate flooring in the main living areas and has a laundry room. Solid surface countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Cozy gas fireplace. Backyard features a 12*14 shed with practical roll up and man door, along with a large concrete back patio for entertainment overlooking the pond.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,900
