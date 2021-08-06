 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,000

Better than new construction in Millersburg with versatile and spacious floorplan and 3 car garage! Home is only 2 years old with central A/C, 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room, 2.5 baths, gorgeous kitchen with island and open concept great room. Don't miss the large partially covered patio in the beautifully landscaped and fully fenced backyard with custom lighting and underground sprinklers in front and back as well as the gravel RV parking area. Hurry, this one wont last long

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News