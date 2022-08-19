4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,000

This light and bright corner lot home is ready for it's new owners! Featuring a modern white kitchen with quartz counters, ample storage, stainless steel appliances, gas stove & a roomy island. This open concept home is both cozy & functional. The upstairs boasts a spacious bonus room, primary suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower & toilet closet. The backyard features a covered patio with views of the valley and backs up to green space. So many beautiful details & upgrades, a must visit!