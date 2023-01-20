4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $540,000

Comfortable and spacious, this newer, 4BR/2BA, 1844sf single story home in Millersburg has all the features you've been looking for. Beautiful cabinets & granite counters in the large gourmet kitchen. The great room concept allows for ease of entertaining & vaulted ceilings contribute to the open feel. GFA/AC & gas WH, plus a triple car garage. The landscaping has been meticulously cared for & features extra concrete & a gazebo in addition to the covered patio. There's even space for RV storage if desired.