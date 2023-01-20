 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $540,000

Comfortable and spacious, this newer, 4BR/2BA, 1844sf single story home in Millersburg has all the features you've been looking for. Beautiful cabinets & granite counters in the large gourmet kitchen. The great room concept allows for ease of entertaining & vaulted ceilings contribute to the open feel. GFA/AC & gas WH, plus a triple car garage. The landscaping has been meticulously cared for & features extra concrete & a gazebo in addition to the covered patio. There's even space for RV storage if desired.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News