 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,995
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,995

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,995

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lots of room for everyone in this wonderful Millersburg home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 ba, office, and a bonus room. Also enjoy an over sized garage with taller doors. Plenty of parking for RV, Boat, and all your toys on the side and back of garage. Large covered patio with hot tub hookups. Newer floors on main and newly redone kitchen. Master bedroom leads to beautiful tile shower as well as large walk in closet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News