4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

Private Ln W/country sitting & close to N. Albany & Downtown restaurants & shopping. New Roof; Updated Kitchen; Bath remodel (jetted tub); Oak hdwd flrs main & New flring down; Vinyl windows; New wood stove; Copper plumbing; Electrical wiring; Efficient Radiant heating system. Covered patio, lush landscape, garden, firepit & porch swings. Lg Carport; Green House & Lg Shop w/220v w/double doors & cement floor. From the spacious landscaped yard on .38 ac,this home is priced to sell & won't last long.