 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

Private Ln W/country sitting & close to N. Albany & Downtown restaurants & shopping. New Roof; Updated Kitchen; Bath remodel (jetted tub); Oak hdwd flrs main & New flring down; Vinyl windows; New wood stove; Copper plumbing; Electrical wiring; Efficient Radiant heating system. Covered patio, lush landscape, garden, firepit & porch swings. Lg Carport; Green House & Lg Shop w/220v w/double doors & cement floor. From the spacious landscaped yard on .38 ac,this home is priced to sell & won't last long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News