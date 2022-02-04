What you have been waiting for! This gorgeous 4bed, 2.5bath, 2442SF home has an open concept, w/ a cozy gas fireplace in the living room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an oversized island, stainless appliances and a pantry. Bonus room w/ the opportunity to be a 5th bedroom. Spacious master bedroom and bath w/ a large walk in closet. Built in 2018, this home is in a sought out neighborhood w/ a 3 car garage, fully fenced yard, on nearly a quarter acre with a shed. Schedule to view today!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900
