4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $525,000

Come take a look at this wonderful home in a desirable neighborhood. Room for the whole crew in this 4 bedroom plus a den & 2.5 baths! This home has Granite kitchen counters, Stainless kitchen appliances, Fireplace in LR, Central A/C, Grand primary suite with tile shower, soaker tub, dual vanity & walk in closet. Oversized 3 car garage with room for RV!!

