 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $524,900

Come check out this beautiful home right on the lake! This 2556 SqFt 4 bedroom home is ready to be yours! Featuring a large open kitchen with an island, 2 wood burning fire places, and separate living spaces. looking for FUN? Check out the large in ground swimming pool with a pool house and waterfall hot-tub! The pool leads out to large deck overlooking the lake - potential for a dock to have your own boat and fishing area! This home boasts too many great features to list! Open House: 9/12 from

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News