Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Wonderful home located on large .23 acre lot on a cul-de-sac community in Millersburg! Great location for commuting to I5. Large yard including blueberry bushes, raspberries and a grafted apple tree. Very flat with plenty of room for an RV and gardening! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9' ceilings, wood wrapped windows and laminate flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen features granite counters and craftsman style cabinets. Large master suite! Laundry upstairs! Won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Here's what she'll do with it.
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.