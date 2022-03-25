4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Wonderful home located on large .23 acre lot on a cul-de-sac community in Millersburg! Great location for commuting to I5. Large yard including blueberry bushes, raspberries and a grafted apple tree. Very flat with plenty of room for an RV and gardening! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9' ceilings, wood wrapped windows and laminate flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen features granite counters and craftsman style cabinets. Large master suite! Laundry upstairs! Won't last long!