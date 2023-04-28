Beautiful Ranch style home in the West Valley Estates neighborhood of Millersburg. This 2020 built home features high ceilings with skylights showcasing the home with natural light, quarts countertops and hard surfaces throughout the entire living space. Home sits on just over 1/2 acre flag lot making this a very private space with room for shop or added parking. Located just 2 minutes from I5 and 10 minutes to Albany shopping centers. This home with its large lot and convenient location is turn-key.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's another shake-up in mid-Willamette Valley pharmacies.
An obit for a 'good goose.'
The city recently ran a diversity audit of the library's collections. The results surprised the librarians.
A prosecutor alleged the fire was started over a spat with her grandparents, with whom the suspect lives.
One allegation says he held employees at gunpoint.