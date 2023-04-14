Almost new contemporary home in the desirable Clover Ridge neighborhood of NE Albany. Open floor plan with gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid granite counters and craftsman style cabinets. Master has walk in closet, granite counters and dual sinks. Lovely covered outdoor patio, fully fenced backyard with private territorial view. Fridge, washer and dryer stay!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,000
