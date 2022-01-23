Amazing opportunity with this 4 bed home in an excellent North Albany location! Large lot w/ enormous fully fenced backyard, perfect for gardening, hosting, etc. Great west facing views of the valley from living room & kitchen. Home features gas heat/appliances, central AC, oversized two car garage, large bonus room & an extra office/workout space, newer roof, 3 full bathrooms (recently updated) and a great opportunity for dual living set up. Quiet location in a wonderful neighborhood! Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.
A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oreg…
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tri…
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
A flatbed truck fire shut down Interstate 5 northbound temporarily Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230, acco…
An assessment says conditions are so bad, it's not worth repairing.
Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.
The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI said.