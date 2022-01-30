 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $485,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. ACCEPTING BACK UP OFFERS! This ideal 4 bed/2.5 bath home also comes w/a den & is located in a quiet spot that backs to wetland views. Relax, the updates are done w/fresh interior & exterior paint, newer luxury vinyl flooring & landscaping. Kitchen w/SS appl, pantry, island w/breakfast bar. Mater suit w/large soaker tub, dual sinks, stall shower, toilet rm, walk in closet. Gas FA furn w/AC, 2" blinds throughout, 9' ceilings, fiber cement siding. Fenced yard is landscaped w/front & back UG sprinklers.

