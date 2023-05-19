Almost new contemporary home in the desirable Clover Ridge neighborhood of NE Albany. Open floor plan with gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid granite counters and craftsman style cabinets. Master has walk in closet, granite counters and dual sinks. Lovely covered outdoor patio, fully fenced backyard with private territorial view. Fridge, washer and dryer stay!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $484,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seven adults are dead and multiple others are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon, May 18.
A 52-year-old California man has been charged with manslaughter in Thursday's crash on Interstate 5, one of the deadliest in Oregon history; s…
The man’s wife reported he had fallen into the river and floated around a bend.
An Albany tattoo artist is accused of sexually abusing at least two of his female clients while under the needle.
Highway 20 is closed just west of Corvallis because of a crash.