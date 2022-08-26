 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $475,000

This is a single owner home featuring open concept kitchen w/ quartz counters, a main floor bedroom or office option, and a large master suite upstairs. Yard includes covered patio, underground sprinklers, and river rock hardscapingfor low maintenance. And who doesn't love the Benton Woods neighborhood? Walking trails throughout, close to parks, and easy Albany/Corvallis commuting.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News