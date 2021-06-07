 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $439,900

Great West Albany Neighborhood Home offers 4 beds, 3 baths, Office/Den and 15x19 bonus room! Open kitchen concept w island, newer SS appliances, walk in pantry, breakfast nook, updated laminate floors, gas fireplace in living room w lots of natural light! Formal dining area and family room. Primary Suite offers vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, walk in closet w built in shelves, dual sinks, garden tub, & step in shower. Out back you???ll discover extended patio area, fire pit, raised garden bed View More

