4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $1,200,000

This is an amazing opportunity to own a large, secluded and private farm with 3 well-maintained/legal dwellings so close to town. Could easily be a multi-generational farm or you could use the homes for rental income to support the farm/ranch activities. This beautiful property is currently leased for grass seed but could support a variety of other crops with the Class I, II & III soils. If you prefer livestock, this farm has all the requisite outbuildings you will need. NO DRIVEBYS. APPT ONLY

