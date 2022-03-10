 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Turner - $585,000

Come with your creativity to view this beautiful acreage property with plenty of potential. Private park-like setting surrounds home which is neighbored by open fields and equine properties. Large flat acreage extends behind the house and is lined by a creek with water rights for the entire 17.5 acres. Class 2 soils and 14 acres of tillable land gives you a variety of options for potential crops. Tons of space for entertaining, or creating your own oasis. Home is ready for your renovating ideas!

