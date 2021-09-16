 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Turner - $1,290,000

Turnkey certified organic farm with lots of potential. 60.6 acres with full water rights. Nice ranch home! Huge barn with separate power supply. Cash rent for partial farm land of pasture. Well established irrigation system with newer well equipment designed for 160 gallons per minutes. Six 1400 sqft greenhouses with power and 3 acres mounded raised beds. Huge walk in cooler and wash station too! Start your small farm or go bigger! Easy access to I-5 highway and Salem. Beautiful view too!

