3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $650,000

Out of town yet central to everything! You’ll be amazed at how this home shines as good as new and beams with pride of ownership. Its all here: Single level home with granite counters, an open floor plan, gas fireplace with blower, security system, wired for surround sound & remote operated blackout blinds. It sits on a 0.32 acre lot, has large concrete RV pad with pull through, is wired for back up generator, has 3 car tandem style garage, covered patio and hot tub. There’s so much to appreciate here!