3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $550,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Don't miss out on this like new immaculate ranch style home. It’s all here: Pride of ownership shows through the impeccable upkeep of this home. Open floor plan, natural gas appliances, fireplace, granite counters, security system, remote blackout blinds, rain bird sprinkler system. 6’ privacy fence with 2 drive through gates for all your big toys. 2 storage sheds. Covered patio &hot tub. Oversized back yard room enough for garden. 3 car tandem style garage. HOA dues cover community well,park,road & trees.