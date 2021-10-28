Your dream home awaits! This 13+ acre farm features a sprawling 2,600+ single level home with stunning updates throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances & walk-in pantry. Gutters, windows, siding, exterior paint, floors, bathrooms countertops & roof all done in the last 2 years! Property includes 2 wells, 2 barns w/power one w/office, RV carport w/power, year round creek & plenty of room for all of your animals and toys.
3 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $730,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
An Albany man has been arrested for a stabbing outside of a local bar on Friday night, according to a press release from the Albany Police Dep…
- Updated
The passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road on Friday night is dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Besides manslaughter, he's accused of three other crimes.
- Updated
A Lebanon man stands accused of stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.
- Updated
The victim, investigators say, is a minor.
- Updated
Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk …
- Updated
Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air.
- Updated
It involves tapping into a source of public tax monies. Here's how that will work.
- Updated
Coffee lovers gathered together, cupping their hands around steaming fall lattes as the ribbon was cut at The Brim Coffee Co., 241 First Ave. …